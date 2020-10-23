Jackie Ulseth, R.N., from Mora, has been named the Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) for Mille Lacs Health System.
The new CNO senior level position will assist with direct care departments, play a key role in the health system’s specialty care, and be involved in the Next Chapter building project as it relates to facility growth. “Jackie has stepped forward in so many various capacities recently, so we are confident and enthusiastic about the transition to her new position,” said MLHS CEO Bill Nelson. “With all the challenges we are facing and with our exciting Next Chapter building project, it was important to create this position at this time, and we’re honored to have her as part of our Senior Leadership team.”
Ulseth has been a nurse for over 18 years and has worked in Emergency and Acute Care, Long Term Care, and has been the manager of the MLHS Surgery Department for 10 years. “I have a lot of passion for rural health and hope to share that passion with everyone at Mille Lacs Health System.,” she said. “I’m excited to be involved in the new building project and assisting with specialty and growth.”
