The Mental Health Legislative Network will hold its annual Mental Health Day on the Hill online this year on Thursday, March 11. Hundreds of people from around the state are expected to join in the event and share their views on mental health issues with legislators.
The Network is composed of nearly 40 statewide organizations concerned about the quality and availability of mental health services. The Network is co-chaired by NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and Mental Health Minnesota.
Mental Health Day on the Hill will kick-off with messages from legislators, as well as an overview of current mental health policy and funding issues from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Online appointments with legislators will follow throughout the day for mental health advocates to discuss their views on critical mental health needs for the 2021 legislative session.
Members of the Network have already scheduled over 30 Zoom meetings with legislators, with many more expected. Attendees will be matched up with the legislators and other advocates from their district for an online discussion of mental health concerns.
Network members are working to meet with as many legislators as possible on March 11, so please sign up by going to www.namimn.org and clicking on Mental Health Day on the Hill. For more information, contact Sam Smith at ssmith@namimn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.