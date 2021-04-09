A community Easter Egg Fun Day was staged from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 3 at the Onamia High School parking lot. The entire event was done with participants remaining in their vehicles while moving from station to station. Vehicles pulled up to station one to receive a gift bag containing candy, books, art supplies, socks, and pencils, before moving to the second station where they registered for a chance to win over 30 special prizes. The event, sponsored by the Onamia Area Civic Association and area Lions Clubs, also provided a Bunny-Meal stand where the area Lions Club distributed over 200 sack lunches. Pictured above exchanging high-fives with Easter Bunny at the Fun Day in Onamia was 10-year-old Ben Molloy.
