This year, the Isle Area Chamber of Commerce would like to recognize two individuals that through their dedication to our community, stand as examples of hard work and determination for many.
The Citizen of the Year award for 2020 is presented to Bob Peterson. Bob has been in our community since the early 1960’s and remains actively involved with local civic and government business. His previous accomplishments include teaching at Isle High School, a tenure as Mayor, a long-time member of the Isle Lions, and most recently as a volunteer for the Isle Area Food Shelf. Chances are you’ve seen him at a council meeting or maybe the post office. Bob has been – and still is – a noticeable presence in our community. He is dedicated to making sure that future generations of leaders have the necessary information and skills to make our community live up to its potential.
The President’s Award is presented to Dennis “Doc” Moss. Doc, as he is known around town, is also a fixture in our community. Doc had a career in the Navy and retired after 20 years of service. That time certainly helped to shape his “can do” attitude and prepare him for his later years of service in our community. He is also a former Mayor, a Lion’s member and part of local veteran’s organizations. Doc has been involved with the chamber for over a decade and brings a certain no-nonsense approach to almost everything he does. Perseverance and determination are just a couple of qualities he possesses, and a couple of major life changing events recently proved that. Doc is a chamber board member and a welcome addition to our organization. We wish to extend a special thank you for his years of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.