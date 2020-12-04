If the world ever needed generosity, it is now. And that is exactly why Isle School officials decided to continue the school’s tradition of the Giving Tree this year despite being in the midst of a pandemic.
The giving tree is located inside the Isle High School office. On the tree are tags filled out by K-12 families/students with their Christmas wish list. Families/students can request needed items for children such as clothing, school supplies, gift cards, et cetera, as well as wish list items such as toys, games, candy, et cetera.
Community members are allowed to enter the building to take a tag from the tree by signing it out at the office and then shopping for that special student. The gifts are due back at the high school office (in gift bags) before Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The school asks that the gift items are new and unused. However, if individuals have other clothing or food items they would like to donate, the school can use them in their clothing closet or food pantry.
One parent who was a recipient of the program spoke to the impact it made on their family. “The giving tree has helped my kids get a gift for Christmas that they wouldn’t have gotten. It really helps families like mine that are living paycheck to paycheck and don’t have extra money for other things,” the parent said. “It put a big smile on my kids’ faces to have these little things. Plus, with how this year has been, a lot of people are even having harder times.”
One past donor to the program spoke to the impact it made in their life, “It makes my heart so full to reach a student in need, knowing that it can make a difference.”
Another donor said, “The holiday season is not always a joyful time of year for everyone, so being able to give to others can make the season more special for both parties involved.”
The gifts will be distributed to families during the last week of school before Christmas break from Dec. 14-18.
“We have had so much generosity from school staff and community members the past few years and are excited to bring some joy to our students this holiday season, whether they’re in the building or not,” said Isle School Counselor Kate Turner, who is in her fourth year coordinating the program.
