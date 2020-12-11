The Isle Lions purchased and donated $1,050 worth of toys for the Toys for Tots. Toys were delivered to the collection box in First National Bank of Milaca in Isle. Lions members from left: Doc Moss, Marlene Moss, Doug Halvorson, Deb Walters, Bubbles Haggberg, Pat Hicks, and Judy Halvorson.
