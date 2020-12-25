Merry Christmas from the Mille Lacs Messenger!

Wishing you warm, holiday cheer! Bob Statz (sports reporter), Traci LeBrun (editor), Linda Goldsmith (editorial assistant, photo technician, website manager), Evan Orbeck (reporter), and Julie Stowell (classifieds, subscriptions). Missing from photo are Nelle Phillips (advertising) and Tim Hennagir (managing editor).

The Mille Lacs Messenger would like to wish our Mille Lacs community the very best during the Christmas season.

We know it’s been a rough year for everyone, but we at the Messenger are grateful for you, the reader.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.