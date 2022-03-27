The Mille Lacs Raiders speech team will perform for the general public on Thursday, March 31, at 4 p.m. at the ROC. in downtown Onamia.
The Mille Lacs Raiders Speech Team competed with 19 teams at the Milaca Speech Invitational on Saturday, March 12.
Lauren Smart placed seventh in creative expression honor finals.
Norah Pittman and Arianna Cash-Hemann advanced to the honors finals in prose, earning seventh and third places respectively.
Both Jennifer Dickson and Olivia Gray advanced to the honor finals for drama. Jennifer placed fifth and Olivia third.
Dickson also advanced to the finals in storytelling, where she earned fourth place.
Noah Jacobson made it into finals in both drama and poetry. He placed fourth in drama and seventh in poetry.
The team was scheduled to compete at the Great River Conference meet on Monday, March 21
