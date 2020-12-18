Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing annually awards a $500 Leaders in Service Scholarship to local graduating high school seniors pursuing a career in social services, human services, psychology, mental health or community/family counseling. Recipients of the Leaders in Service Scholarship are individuals preparing for a future in assisting and serving youth, adolescents, families, communities and/or indigent populations.
The 2020 Nexus-Mille Lacs Leaders in Service Scholarship recipients are Michaela Moore of Onamia High School and Mary Schmitz of Isle High School. This year’s recipients submitted impressive applications and were selected by the Nexus-Mille Lacs Scholarship Committee. We look forward to watching them grow in the social service field.
