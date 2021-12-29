The Onamia High School jazz band entertained shoppers with seasonal tunes at Mall of America on Sunday, Dec. 19. The ensemble is made up of 17 students from Onamia and Isle High Schools who meet as a class two days a week at OHS and is under the direction of Jennifer VanReese (pictured, right).
Photo by Erik Jacobson
