The Onamia School Board (decked out in holiday outfits) embraced the season with some holiday food and goodies Monday, Dec. 20, prior to chairman Virgil Wind kicking off the meeting at 6 p.m. sharp with the pledge of allegiance.
After approving the agenda and previous minutes, the Raider Recognition award was given out to Physical Education teacher and longtime multi-sport coach Austin Hackett, who received a generous applause for his dedication and contributions to the school over the years.
Next up was an audit presentation from Brady Martz and Associates, P.C. and the general consensus was that the school was in good shape financially, in part from additional COVID and Elementary and Secondary School Relief Emergency funds.
Liaison Officer Michael Boser then gave a safety update noting that all classroom doors would be updated with additional security locks to be completed in February.
After some work session and committee reports were given, Superintendent J.J. Vold gave his report and touched on a number of subjects. “Our audit results came out looking good,” Vold noted. He reminded the board that the high school holiday concert was that evening and said, “The board and I will be joining in a sing along at the closing of the high school concert!”
Vold said several exciting facilities projects are currently in the works, including the new playground, the new Westcliff building (concessions), the LED lights project, the new and improved Lions Gym, new fencing, and more.
He also said Onamia has partnered with Mille Lacs Health System and together have been offering Pfizer vaccine clinics for ages 5 and up at the school for anybody interested in being vaccinated. They are also offering on-site testing, on-site rapid testing, and more.
Vold noted Onamia has started a program called “Drop Everything and Read” (DEAR) to be used at the high school during the advisory time. DEAR will be every other Thursday going forward and said, “It’s such a great time for students and staff to just read a book of choice and enjoy reading. We believe very much in the power, the joys, and the benefits of reading.”
Vold said they have also ordered the new lock system for all the doors in the district as an extra layer of protection against any possible safety situations.
Vold announced that Kat Perkins (from The Voice) will be here for two performances and inspirational messages Friday, Jan. 21. “We are very excited to have Kat back.” Vold noted. With that he wished everyone a safe, happy and relaxing holiday season.
After a few more reports and concluding the new business, the board communication was addressed. A motion was made to modify the school calendar and add Monday, Jan. 3, as an extra “staff and student” day to extend the winter break by an extra day. The motion was approved. Then, Chairman Wind adjourned the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.