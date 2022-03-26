The Central Lakes College Foundation announces a new partnership with the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center. As an integral part of Central Lakes College, the PAC will now work directly with the foundation to continue the tradition of outstanding cultural arts, theatre productions and community connections to CLC’s stages.
“Together, we will expand outreach and leverage resources to ensure the legacy of the Performing Arts Center – a wonderful entertainment and educational resource for Central Lakes College and the community,” said Kate Adornetto, CLC Foundation Director. “The Performing Arts Center is a jewel for the Foundation and another way to directly connect with our supporters.”
Performing arts has a rich tradition at CLC, dating back to 1968 when instructor Bob Dryden led theatre programming for then Brainerd Community College. After many successful years, the program saw the addition of two theatre spaces, the Chalberg Theatre and the Dryden Theatre. The Cultural Arts Series was started by Spradlin in 2006, featuring staged readings of plays, local poets and musicians, and a locally produced film festival. As the popularity of the series grew, so did the organization supporting it. The designation of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center in 2012 as an arts affiliate of the College assured the continued growth of both Brainerd Community Theatre and the Cultural Arts Series.
CLCPAC will present the play ‘Clarence Darrow,’ featuring Spradlin, for its last theatre production of the academic year. The CLC Foundation will have tickets available for donation online at CLCPAC.givesmart.com. Proceeds will go to the Central Lakes Community Preforming Arts Theatre Fund.
“Performing arts is a vital part of Central Lakes College, and now, the Foundation. We’re thankful for all the heart and dedication Patrick has put into the program for the past 31years,” said Dr. Hara Charlier, President of CLC. “As the curtain rises on his retirement, we are honored to celebrate him and look forward to welcoming the community for many more PAC seasons at CLC.”
Community leaders have expressed enthusiasm for the new partnership. “The Central Lakes Foundation is very excited to be even more closely associated with the Preforming Arts at Central Lakes College,” said Jim Benson, Foundation Board Chair. “Our board and staff are looking forward to continuing all of the great things that the performing arts brings to the region.”
The college is in the early stages of hiring a new director. In partnership with the Foundation and the college, the new director will guide the growth, public image and brand awareness of the CLCPAC within the Brainerd lakes area. This individual will coordinate strategic and artistic planning and programming with existing and new programs to enhance the mission of the Center and the College.
Foundation Board member Lisa Wigand added, “As a former member of the Performing Arts Center Advisory Board, I am thankful to Patrick Spradlin for his dedication to the performing arts in our community. Under his leadership, the program has grown both in size and reputation. I look forward to the partnership between the CLC Foundation and the Performing Arts Center. Working together, we expect to continue the tradition of providing excellent cultural arts programs at Central Lakes College and to increase the involvement of the community in our events.”
