Summer is a great time to maximize time spent outdoors. The days are long, and the temperatures are warm. These same warm summer days can also offer the risk of heat-related illnesses if precautions are not taken.

Exposure to high temperatures and humidity especially for prolonged amounts of time without relief or adequate fluid intake can lead to one of the three heat-related illnesses: heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

