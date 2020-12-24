Bag Hunger campaign
Teal’s Market recently partnered with the Minnesota Grocer’s Association and their customers to help raise money for their annual Bag Hunger campaign. They received many generous donations totaling $3,208, and with the help of Teal’s matching another $1,000, they raised a grand total of $4,208. This money was donated to the local food shelves in Onamia and Isle.
Anonymous, generous donor
Teal’s Market received an anonymous donation of $5,000 to help pay it forward during the holiday season. Customers were randomly selected and surprised throughout the day by having their groceries paid for. This generosity sparked other customers to participate in similar acts of kindness. Teal’s cashier Rachelle Walters was “Secret Santa” who handed out the gift cards. Rachelle said this had a huge impact on the customers in our community.
