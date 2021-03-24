The Isle Girl Scout Troop #319 had exciting visitors at their March 8. Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Deputy Bromberg and K-9 Bongo stopped by. The girls decided on donating to K-9 Bongo’s car safety fund as part of their community giving. Deputy Bromberg and answered plethora of questions and also performed a skills demonstration with Bongo. Of course the night didn’t end without a quick pet of Bongo from all the girls.
