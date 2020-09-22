The Wahkon Area Vision Effusion (WAVE) Committee volunteers cleaned up their section of Hwy. 27 last week in Wahkon. Pictured are Mike Temte, Rick Roberts, Jim Maciazka, Mike Trunnell, Allan Feltmann, Tom Albertson, and Jake Shetka.
Submit Your News
Latest News
- Exsted earns trip to Florida
- Aces wild around the lakes
- Minnesota high schools to see large activities fee increases
- Saboo stays on course
- Join authors for virtual Moving Words event Sept. 26
- Sun setting on summer
- WAVE clean-up crew
- Flu vaccination clinics for eligible veterans across Central Minnesota
Articles
- James Berry, 51, St. Cloud - obituary
- Broadband grant hopes for southern Mille Lacs County
- Sauk Rapids man leads police on high speed chase in Isle
- Tayah Thomas, 21, Minneapolis - obituary
- Cats, dogs and dead people
- Generous donation to Isle Schools
- Sheriff's Report and Jail Roster - September 16, 2020
- Minneapolis man charged with selling fentanyl in Mille Lacs County
- Food fight – bear season 2020
- Lorena Gahbow, 79, Onamia - obituary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.