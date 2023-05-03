A time for remembrance, awareness
For decades, Native American and Alaska Native communities have struggled with high rates of assault, abduction, and murder of women. Community advocates describe the crisis as a legacy of generations of government policies of forced removal, land seizures and violence inflicted on Native peoples.
A 2016 study by the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) found that more than four in five American Indian and Alaska Native women (84.3 percent) have experienced violence in their lifetime, including 56.1 percent who have experienced sexual violence.
In the year leading up to the study, 39.8 percent of American Indian and Alaska Native women had experienced violence, including 14.4 percent who had experienced sexual violence.
Overall, more than 1.5 million American Indian and Alaska Native women have experienced violence in their lifetime.
May is Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Month. The Native Alliance Against Violence (NAAV) staff has created some awareness materials including lockscreen calendars and designs for you to download. You can access all images at oknaav.org/mmiw-2022. This link will also give you access to the MMIW awareness Facebook cover images free for use. A resource guide has also been compiled for families of missing or murdered victims which has important contact information for service providers in the state. If you have questions or concerns please reach out to our Communication Specialist Lacee Mouser at lacee@oknaav.org.
The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Health and Human Services will be holding a powerful MMIW/R (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women/Relatives) event this Thursday, May 4, beginning at 2 p.m. The event will feature many speakers, including Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin, District I Representative and father/Grandfather Virgil Wind, Tawny Smith-Savage, Violence Prevention Coordinator from the office of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives, Health and Human Services Commissioner Nicole Anderson, some youth speakers, and several community members who have been impacted by missing or murdered relatives.
Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center (MIWRC)
“Native Search Solutions” https://www.nativesearchsolutions.org is an organization that focuses on Missing & Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) cases. This service is for those who are 18 and older (but if there are missing minors you can still reach out). In order to use this 4 things will be required:
- Report number (police/incident)
- Request placed into National Crime Information Center (NCIC) Database
- Family has to give consent for individual to be entered into the database Native solutions uses
- Photographs of the missing person
This resource works all across the US and even in Canada.
Contact person is Mark Pooley- 480-380-7136.
Hotlines for Natives who are experiencing violence
• StrongHearts Native Helpline: 1-844-762-8483
• National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center: 1-855-649-7299
• Coalition to Stop Violence against Native Women: 1-505-243-9199
• Native and Indigenous peoples addiction & mental health support: 1-866-932-5243
• Crisis text line: Text NATIVE to 741741
• National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE
• National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE
• Eagles Nest Domestic Violence Shelter: 651-251-1608
• Toolkit when a women is missing: https://www.niwrc.org/sites/default/files/files/reports/Toolkit_MissingAndMurdered.pdf
• Identifying abuse: https://strongheartshelpline.org/abuse
• What is consent: https://www.csvanw.org/resources/consent/
• How to navigate help: https://www.csvanw.org/resources/
• Getting help: https://strongheartshelpline.org/get-help
