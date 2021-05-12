Complaints of harassment of tribal harvesters were brought to the attention of the Messenger by a Wisconsin tribal member and through a press release issued by the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC) on April 16.
A video was taken of the alleged event on April 10 by a 15-year-old daughter of a Bikoganoogan St.Croix (Danbury) member. She was fishing with her father along with other boats. The allegations stated that two boats, one occupied by the St. Croix tribal members and the other containing a Lac Du Flambeau father and his two sons, ages 13 and 17, were harassed by party-goers on the shore near Sunset Bay on Mille Lacs Lake.
The video, shared with the Messenger, showed party-goers yelling out racial slurs and cursing at the tribal members who were out spearing. The video does not show what happened before or after the incident. The allegations included a report of someone from the party exposing himself but later stating that it was dark and he didn’t know there was a youth in the boat.
GLIFWC stated that their conservation enforcement, along with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office responded to the boaters and later to a local residence. They stated that at least two separate spearing parties reported being subject to various types of harassment from the same source, including yelling, rock throwing, indecent exposure, and threats of physical violence.
GLIFWC also stated that hostile and violent acts of aggression, including rock throwing, racial slurs, and threats of violence occur during tribal spearfishing every year. The group noted that obstruction or harassment of individuals practicing their federally protected rights can lead to fines and even arrest.
Case under review
Mille Lacs County Attorney Joe Walsh said that the cases were submitted to his office by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office.
On May 3, Walsh contacted the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office to see if they would be willing to review the case. “Given the intersection of federally protected spear-fishing rights that are of statewide impact and related criminal issues, I thought it was appropriate for the attorney general to review this case,” said Walsh.
The Messenger reached out to Keith Ellison’s office to see if the case was accepted. Deputy Chief of Staff (for the Office of Attorney General Keith Ellison) responded and said that the charging decision currently remains with the county attorney. The Attorney General’s office is considering looking at the case. We are waiting to receive more materials.”
GLIFWC Chief Conservation Enforcement Officer Adam McGeshick reiterated in the GLIFWC press release, “If you hear or see anything that resembles harassment of tribal harvesters, please report it to us or the State DNR immediately. If it’s a potentially life-threatening incident, please call 911. Everyone has the right to harvest safely.” The non-emergency response GLIFWC enforcement line can be reached at (715) 685-2113.
