A concerned citizen and grandparent of Isle students, Jim Searle, attended the most recent Isle School Board meeting on July 19 and addressed curriculum concerns during the citizen comment segment of the meeting.
Searle briefly introduced himself as coming from St. Paul schools as a youth and has traveled the country and internationally for his work. He said that he has grandchildren that attend the school and is concerned about what he is hearing and what the kids are learning.
“I want to read the materials and know the goals and objectives for each grade,” said Searle. “My request is to observe and read and see what our kids are learning … our culture is deteriorating, and I’m concerned about it.” He added that he has been to China 30 times, raised his own family in Oregon and understands a lot about the world.
School board chair, Jason Gallion, asked if his concerns were about what the staff is teaching and added that all teachers are required to have lesson plans on their websites. “Beyond that, Dean has historically been willing to meet with anyone who wants to talk to him. We’re always willing to listen to feedback … if there’s something you see and are concerned with, pass it on and talk to us.”
Searle asked if he could get access to books, and Isle School Superintendent Dean Kapsner responded that he could get access but added that what is on the teacher’s websites are not specific to what will be taught from the books.
“On the website is what the standards are, along with some topics,” explained Kapsner. “I can put the curriculum in front of you. We are adamant that they teach what is in the curriculum for consistency. You can see the curriculum, and then I would like some feedback.”
Other business
The school board accepted the resignation of Tara Soderstrom, business manager, effective July 30, 2021. Kapsner said that he has had several conversations with applicants and will hopefully start the interview process soon. The school board thanked Soderstrom for her two years of service.
Susan Sussman was hired as a speech therapist, and Erika Ehrich was hired as a third grade teacher.
