Concussions cause many children and adults to seek emergency care every year.
A concussion is a mild form of traumatic brain injury (TBI) caused by a bump, blow, or jolt to the head. Concussions can also occur from a fall, or a blow to the body that causes the head to move rapidly back and forth.
According to the CDC, nearly half of the emergency room visits by children each year are due to a traumatic brain injury sustained while participating in a contact sport.
While a concussion isn’t typically life-threatening, it can damage or alter brain cells, and have long-lasting effects on a person’s quality of life.
Some of the more common concussion symptoms to look for immediately after someone has sustained an injury include: loss of consciousness, balance problems, delayed responses, one pupil larger than the other, and a glazed over expression.
Concussion symptoms can vary from one person to another and may not appear until several days after the incident.
Some of the other symptoms to watch for later include: headaches, nausea, sensitivity to light or sound, irritability/nervousness, blurry or double vision, excessive sleepiness, or difficulty falling asleep.
According to the National Safety Council (NSC), 10% of all contact-sports athletes sustain concussions yearly. It’s also been found that an athlete who sustains a concussion, is four to six times more likely to sustain a second concussion.
Each additional concussion often leads to longer recovery times, and can lead to long-term lasting effects.
Regardless of how minor it may seem, a head injury should always be checked out by a medical professional. Various tests and cognitive assessments can be done to evaluate the patient’s condition, and provide a recommended recovery regimen.
If you are concerned about a possible concussion, visit Mille Lacs Health System Urgent Care, open seven days a week, 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., or the Emergency Department which is open 24/7.
