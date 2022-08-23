Austin Krohn

A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury caused by a bump, blow, or jolt to the head or by a hit to the body that causes the head and brain to move rapidly back and forth. While typically not life-threatening, the effects of a concussion can be serious.

To learn more, attend a virtual video seminar, “Concussions: What Athletes, Parents and Coaches Should Know”, on Tues, Aug. 30, at 2:00-2:30 p.m., with a short presentation and time for questions and answers. Dr. Austin Krohn, Riverwood Healthcare Center family physician with orthopedics expertise, will share information on concussions and their medical treatment.

