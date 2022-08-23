A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury caused by a bump, blow, or jolt to the head or by a hit to the body that causes the head and brain to move rapidly back and forth. While typically not life-threatening, the effects of a concussion can be serious.
To learn more, attend a virtual video seminar, “Concussions: What Athletes, Parents and Coaches Should Know”, on Tues, Aug. 30, at 2:00-2:30 p.m., with a short presentation and time for questions and answers. Dr. Austin Krohn, Riverwood Healthcare Center family physician with orthopedics expertise, will share information on concussions and their medical treatment.
Dr. Krohn completed Sports Medicine Fellowship training from the University of Minnesota. His 12 years of sports coverage experience include serving as a team physician for Robbinsdale Cooper and Hopkins high schools, Bethel University and the University of Minnesota. For three years, he performed baseline concussion evaluations with the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Register in advance for this seminar at www.riverwoodhealthcare.org and click on the seminar announcement on the homepage, then on the registration link. Those who register will instantly receive an email with sign-in information.
Riverwood will post a recording of this seminar on its orthopedics web page and on Facebook. For the recorded video link, email Riverwood at healthyliving@rwhealth.org.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
