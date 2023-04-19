Alyssa Wolf loves people. Even from an interview via email, it’s clear she does everything with a generous dose of care, that whatever her mind makes up to do, her heart is right there, too.
Wolf is the first female road deputy – wait, scratch that. She was the first female road deputy. Recently, though, she’s been promoted to investigator – the first female in Mille Lacs County to hold the position. It’s something Wolf didn’t think would happen in her “wildest dreams.”
Maybe not, but it is a position Wolf has put in the work and time for.
On April 5, Wolf’s promotion was recorded on Facebook. Sheriff Kyle Burton said Wolf “was talking about being an investigator the first day she walked in here.” He noted the significance, too, of Wolf being the first female investigator in the county since the sheriff’s office inception in 1860.
The path that led Wolf to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office was not expected – least of all by Wolf herself.
She originally planned to become a special education teacher. Prior to starting college, she worked as a paraprofessional with some PCA (personal care assistant) experience as well. Not only that, “I was a camp counselor at Camp Hand in Hand, a camp for kids who have autism,” Wolf shared. And while she was the first in her family to go to college, she was not the last – Wolf said her mom went later in life and became a nurse, a point of pride for Wolf.
It was once she was in college that a career in law enforcement became a pebble in her shoe. Her advisor thought she had a “knack” for social work or law enforcement. Wolf said, “I, at the time, did not think I could ever be a cop.” So she opted for social work instead. During her studies, she worked in the secure unit at the St. Cloud Children’s Home, which is a mental health facility for children. She also worked at a group home for adult women with borderline personality disorder.
“Through that work, I thought I would either do child protection or children’s mental health social work,” Wolf said.
It was in 2013 Wolf began her career in Mille Lacs County. She was hired as one of two interns under Child Protection Investigator Aaron Strong. Once she completed her social work degree and became licensed, Wolf was hired by the county to be a child protection case manager and then an investigator for child protection.
It was in that role that Wolf worked closely with law enforcement for a few cases. At the time, Investigators Al Tutland and Don Lorge added more pebbles to Wolf’s shoe. They “mentioned they thought I would be a good cop,” Wolf recalled. “I again laughed and said ‘oh no’.” But those passing comments stuck with her. “I saw a need for families and law enforcement in the area,” Wolf said.
So Wolf started playing a little game with herself. If she could pass the classes needed to apply for skills/academy, she’d consider it. “I got into skills and said, if I pass this, I’ll try out law enforcement.” Can you guess if she passed or not? Of course she did, and look how far she’s come.
Between working in the county under child protection and getting hired at the sheriff’s office, Wolf said she also held a position with the Mille Lacs Band as a child protection worker, as well as being a reserve officer for the Princeton Police Department. Wolf was hired as a patrol deputy for Mille Lacs County in November 2017.
A common thread runs through Wolf’s career – children and their families. “Truly what fed my desire to become a deputy and later investigator is working with the children and families here in Mille Lacs.” Getting to work with people, to educate them on the criminal justice system and to partner with them to “bring their stories forward in the interest of justice,” that’s what animates and excites Wolf.
She’s also a leader. “I think it is safe to say much of what we do in this job is uncomfortable for other people, but I challenged myself to step out of my comfort zone any time possible and learn new things/skills.” Wolf shared she has become a field trainer during her time at the sheriff’s office, and it’s a program she co-leads with Sergeant Sullivan. She’s also a peer support member – Wolf was the first deputy to go through a peer support program – and hopes to lead the team once more people can be sent to training.
Additionally, Wolf said Burton “has included me in some of the meetings to get a wellness app going for our sheriff’s office.” She explained that the app would serve as a “one-stop shop” for peer support, self-assessments and training videos. Officer wellness is a passion of Wolf’s. She said when training a new deputy, she is sure to talk about the stressors of the job, both professional and personal, as well as the resources available. “In my investigator office, I have books that anyone can read or check into this profession and ‘surviving it’ mentally, if you will.”
Despite a nearly six-year career with the sheriff’s office, Wolf considers herself the “new gal” in the investigator role. “I tend to take off running and need to slow down and to learn everything possible! […] I am working through that excitement now and taking time to reach out to other investigators and professionals to see how cases and processes should go.”
Wolf said she’s currently in a “patrolligator” role – a hybrid of investigator and patrol deputy – until the sheriff’s office can hire and train more deputies.
It’s the people Wolf gets to meet that makes law enforcement worthwhile for her, as well as the cases she works. “I am one part in the ‘criminal justice’ system, but I am honored to be the one to meet and listen to them,” Wolf said. “Every day is different.” And though Wolf tries to be a planner, “often I come into work and Mille Lacs County has something different in mind for me.” Law enforcement, she said, is a fast-paced job that requires thinking on your feet and outside the box.
And being the first female on patrol and now investigator “means everything” to Wolf. “I want women of all ages in the county to see they literally can do anything.” It’s a “fill your cup” moment when Wolf hears small girls point out there is a “girl cop” when they see her. She also talks with other women who are considering a career in law enforcement. “It can be hard to find female mentors in this profession, so when I am working and working on goals in this career, I always make sure to ask myself if I am setting a good example/being the female mentor I needed.”
Outside of work, Wolf enjoys spending time with her pets – dogs and a “trouble-making cat, named Janice.” Her friends and family are “the world’s most patient, understanding and all-around amazing” people. “They have supported me no matter what the dream and goal I have and celebrate with me when things are achieved.”
