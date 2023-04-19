wolf_alyssa.jpg

Alyssa Wolf is the first female in the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office to be promoted to investigator.

 Photo provided

Alyssa Wolf loves people. Even from an interview via email, it’s clear she does everything with a generous dose of care, that whatever her mind makes up to do, her heart is right there, too. 

Wolf is the first female road deputy – wait, scratch that. She was the first female road deputy. Recently, though, she’s been promoted to investigator – the first female in Mille Lacs County to hold the position. It’s something Wolf didn’t think would happen in her “wildest dreams.” 

