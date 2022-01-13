CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity. Snow depth and slush conditions where creating access challenges. He also checked snowmobile traffic, including assisting with a safety course.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored snowmobile activity in the isle area. The warm weather on Saturday brought many riders to the trails. Mille Lacs Lake was also checked throughout the week. The perch bite was good out of Cove Bay, but seemed to be slow everywhere else. Enforcement action was taken for extra lines, angling without a fishing license, possession of drug paraphernalia, no shelter license, no license in possession, no identification on a fish house, and unattended lines. Griffith would like to remind anglers to clean up all garbage before leaving the lake, including human waste.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling the area for ice fishing and snowmobiling activity. Enforcement action was taken for extra lines, illegal-length walleyes, shelter on the ice without a license, failure to display shelter license, failure to display shelter identification, no angling license in possession, and failure to affix an unexpired registration decal on snowmobile.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) took calls of road-killed deer, trapping incidental catches, and a trespass situation. Numerous snowmobile riders were out and about with the good snow conditions.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing and snowmobile enforcement this week. Enforcement action was taken for possessing a small amount marijuana and drug paraphernalia, no shelter license, no shelter ID, unattended lines, extra lines, no fishing license in possession, and failure to display snowmobile registration. Snowmobile safety classes were attended with about 75 kids certified. Calls were fielded about shelter licenses and ATV registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.