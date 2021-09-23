CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time this week checking bear hunters and early teal hunters. Angling activity and ATV activity was also monitored in the Isle and surrounding areas. The ATV trails stayed busy through the long holiday weekend. Several ATV and boat safety violations were encountered. Wetland violations were followed up on. Assistance was given to local law enforcement agencies on medical calls and an ATV crash.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for fishing, boating, ATV activity, waterfowl, and bear hunting. She also checked bear baits in area. Enforcement action was taken for operating an ATV with a loaded rifle, ATV with a youth passenger without a helmet, ATV with a youth passenger without a seat belt, ATV with expired registration, failure to transfer sale of an ATV, ATV without lights on, OHM with a youth passenger without a helmet, and OHM operating along the public road right-of-way.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked bear opener, ATV traffic, ricing, and fishing activities. Violations for loaded gun in a motor vehicle, lack of ATV registration, and license issues were also found. The early teal season found undeveloped birds, which were hard to identify. Starr also assisted local medical staff with an ATV crash.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) found a lot of bear-hunting activity on state forest lands. A good percentage of hunters had success harvesting a bear during the first few days of the season. While checking bear hunters, some of the violations found included hunting over unregistered bear bait, operating ATVs in restricted areas, transporting a loaded firearm on an ATV and using solid waste in bear baits. A few hunters were also out for the new early teal season.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked high-activity areas this past week. Early goose and early teal seasons opened this past weekend, which brought hunters to the fields and water. Low success was seen among the hunters who were checked. Time was also spent patrolling for bear-hunting activity.
Many ATVs were contacted recreating this holiday weekend. Most common violations included illegal operation of ATVs by juveniles, operating an ATV without headlights on, failure to display current ATV registration, and illegal ATV road right-of-way operation. Enforcement action was also taken for boating violations, including insufficient PFDs for passengers on a motorboat and no Type 4 throwable device onboard a motorboat. People harvesting wild rice were also contacted and were in compliance.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent the week checking bear, teal and goose hunters. Anglers and boaters were checked as well. Patrol for ATV activity was conducted.
