CO reports

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison)  worked lake activity. Conditions were variable but mostly rough for getting around. Most anglers were using snowmobiles and ATVs to get on the lakes. Violations were found for registration issues, lack of helmets, and lack of required safety training. 

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time monitoring snowmobile activity and checking anglers on area lakes. Local trails were in good condition with lots of weekend activity. Angling success seemed to pick up on Mille Lacs Lake in some areas. Griffith would like to remind anglers to keep ice safety in mind when venturing out onto lakes. Enforcement action was taken on snowmobiling, ATV riding, angling and shelter violations.

Tags

