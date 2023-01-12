CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) worked lake activity. Conditions were variable but mostly rough for getting around. Most anglers were using snowmobiles and ATVs to get on the lakes. Violations were found for registration issues, lack of helmets, and lack of required safety training.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time monitoring snowmobile activity and checking anglers on area lakes. Local trails were in good condition with lots of weekend activity. Angling success seemed to pick up on Mille Lacs Lake in some areas. Griffith would like to remind anglers to keep ice safety in mind when venturing out onto lakes. Enforcement action was taken on snowmobiling, ATV riding, angling and shelter violations.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and snowmobilers in the area. Enforcement action was taken for expired registration, extra angling lines, snowmobile speed, and failing to stop at stop signs. Benkofske also assisted with a vehicle crash and a slumper on local highways.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked ice fishing, snowmobiling, and trapping activities. Several calls of incidental fisher taken during bobcat season were taken. An overlimit-of-crappies case was made, along with no fishing license and shelter tag violations. Snowmobile registration violations were found, and several problems could have been avoided if the bill of sale paperwork was filed properly and timely.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling areas for ice angling and snowmobiling activity. She also spent time checking anglers on Mille Lacs Lake. Enforcement action was taken for expired snowmobile registration, failure to display registration numbers on a snowmobile, non-portable shelter on ice without a license and failure to display license on an ice shelter, failure to display identification on an ice shelter, angling without a license, and angling without a license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.