CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity where shelter numbers were gradually increasing. Snowmobile traffic was worked in different parts of the state and snowmobile riders were making use of mostly good trail conditions. Knowledge of snowmobile registration appeared to be regressing as some operators claimed they didn’t know how or where to display registration.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time on area lakes and snowmobile trails. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines, angling without a license, unattended lines, and illegal-length walleyes. Violations for failing to display snowmobile registration and shelter licenses were also dealt with.

