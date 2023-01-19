CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity where shelter numbers were gradually increasing. Snowmobile traffic was worked in different parts of the state and snowmobile riders were making use of mostly good trail conditions. Knowledge of snowmobile registration appeared to be regressing as some operators claimed they didn’t know how or where to display registration.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time on area lakes and snowmobile trails. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines, angling without a license, unattended lines, and illegal-length walleyes. Violations for failing to display snowmobile registration and shelter licenses were also dealt with.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) monitored trails and checked snowmobile riders in the area. Enforcement action was taken for registration, speed, and stop sign violations. Benkofske also seized furs and issued citations to several individuals who violated trapping laws. CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked fishing, snowmobiling, and trapping activities. Enforcement action was taken for extra lines, unattended lines, snowmobile speed, lack of snowmobile registration, and failure to have a proper fish house license. A case of failure to transfer snowmobile ownership is pending. A reminder for sellers and buyers to transfer snowmobile ownership within 15 days of sale.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling ice angling and snowmobiling activity. She took action for various angling and snowmobiling violations. Area trails were in good condition. Most lakes had 11 to 18 inches of ice and there were still areas with slush.
Wealthwood – vacant.
Malmo – vacant.
Upcoming DNR events:
Snowmobile Safety Field Day
Location: Pillager
Description: Class date: Jan. 28, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Instructor: Frank Sando. To register or for questions contact Frank Sando at 218-829-6767 or email retreats@campjim.org Requirements: Must be 11 years of age before class start date listed above and have completed the online course in order to be eligible to take this class.
Snowmobile Safety Field Day
Location: Isle
Description: Class date: Feb. 11, Saturday at 9 a.m. Instructor: Brenda Buck. To register or for questions contact Brenda Buck at 763-350-2891 or email brenbuck13@gmail.com. Requirements: Must be 11 years of age before class start date listed above and have completed the online course in order to be eligible to take this class. Must print completion voucher to class. Stay for lunch after.
Firearms Safety Training Classroom Class
Location: Princeton
Description: Class dates: Apr. 17, Mon. Apr. 18, Tues. Apr. 20, Thurs. Apr. 24, Mon. Apr. 25, Tues. Apr. 27, Thurs. Class time: 6-8 p.m. Field Day: April 29, Saturday at 8 a.m. - MN Sportsman’s Club 26889 104th St Zimmerman. Instructor: Charles Rosen Requirements: Must be 11 years of age before class start date listed above in order to be eligible to take this class. Question contact Charles Rosen at 612-805-1799. Registration link will be available after Feb. 1st. To register go to Eventbrite.
