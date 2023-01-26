CO reports

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked snowmobile traffic. Some riders were complacent about properly attaching their registration and trail stickers. Fish house numbers increased despite challenges with lake access.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked area snowmobile trails. Activity was busy throughout the weekend. Time was also spent checking area lakes for angling activity. Angling success varied. Violations encountered included transporting a loaded firearm, driving ATVs on grant-in-aid snowmobile trails, angling without a license, ice shelter violations, and expired ATV registration. Reminder to anglers that all non-portable ice shelters must be licensed.

