CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked snowmobile traffic. Some riders were complacent about properly attaching their registration and trail stickers. Fish house numbers increased despite challenges with lake access.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked area snowmobile trails. Activity was busy throughout the weekend. Time was also spent checking area lakes for angling activity. Angling success varied. Violations encountered included transporting a loaded firearm, driving ATVs on grant-in-aid snowmobile trails, angling without a license, ice shelter violations, and expired ATV registration. Reminder to anglers that all non-portable ice shelters must be licensed.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and monitored snowmobile trails. Enforcement action was taken for no trail pass, extra angling lines, unattended lines, unlawful fillets on special regulation lakes, and no fishing license. Benkofske also participated in a law and safety talk for the Big Sandy Lake Association.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked fishing, snowmobiling, and trapping activities. Assistance was given to local sheriff’s offices and fire departments. Violations for extra lines, under-sized walleye, and snowmobile registration were found. Failing to transfer ownership of recreational vehicles continued to be a large problem.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling ice angling, snowmobiling, and trapping activities in her area. She also spent time checking anglers on Mille Lacs Lake. Enforcement action was taken for various angling violations. Whiteoak reported that area trail conditions varied and advises riders to research conditions before going out.
