CO reports

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) checked ice anglers on area lakes. Trapping activity was monitored in deep snow conditions. Snowmobilers were also checked.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) monitored very little outdoor activity with extreme cold temps making it miserable to be outside. A trespass case was worked on along with a fail to register deer case. Slush was making lake travel treacherous. Trapping, hound hunting, and snowmobile activities were also monitored. 

Tags

