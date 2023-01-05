CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) checked ice anglers on area lakes. Trapping activity was monitored in deep snow conditions. Snowmobilers were also checked.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) monitored very little outdoor activity with extreme cold temps making it miserable to be outside. A trespass case was worked on along with a fail to register deer case. Slush was making lake travel treacherous. Trapping, hound hunting, and snowmobile activities were also monitored.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) maintained equipment and patrolled for ice anglers and snowmobilers in the area. Snowmobile trail cleanup was making progress. There were still many trails, blocked with trees, which had not been groomed. A majority of trails along roads and outside of the woods had been groomed.
CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) reports area snowmobile trail groups continue to work hard on clearing area trails. Thank you to all who volunteer to help clear trails. Ice anglers are starting to et fish houses out on area lakes after challenging ice conditions. Anglers are reporting mixed results with catching fish.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) spent the week training with COC Ulrich. Activity levels were down this week due to the cold weather and windy conditions. Anglers and snowmobile riders were observed out in small numbers. Permits were issued for collector snowmobiles.
CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) worked our lakes and rivers for angling and snowmobiling activity. Many lakes have heavy slush on them, so it has been making angling activity tough. With the colder weather, it has frozen most of the slush. Ice conditions are getting better, but continue to use caution. Some of the snowmobile trails have been groomed but many are still in rough condition with the heavy snowfall received and the holiday weekend.
