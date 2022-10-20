co reports

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity where the fall bite was producing some crappie limits. Archery deer hunters were making use of leaves falling off the trees and increased deer movement. Verkuilen assisted with pheasant opener in the western part of the state where birds were still hiding in standing crops and a late hatch made it difficult to differentiate roosters. 

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time checking small-game and waterfowl hunters. ATV activity was busy through the weekend. Griffith responded to litter, trespass, and burning complaints. Several disputes between neighboring landowners were handled. Assistance was also given to local agencies.

