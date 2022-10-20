CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity where the fall bite was producing some crappie limits. Archery deer hunters were making use of leaves falling off the trees and increased deer movement. Verkuilen assisted with pheasant opener in the western part of the state where birds were still hiding in standing crops and a late hatch made it difficult to differentiate roosters.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time checking small-game and waterfowl hunters. ATV activity was busy through the weekend. Griffith responded to litter, trespass, and burning complaints. Several disputes between neighboring landowners were handled. Assistance was also given to local agencies.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reported checking hunters and anglers with CO Bulthuis. Enforcement action was taken for federal duck stamp violations, transporting dressed grouse without a wing attached, and early and late shooting. Deer-feeding ban violations were also addressed.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked waterfowl, small-game, and bowhunting activities. Assistance was given to local law enforcement on a variety of items. Cold weather pushed some waterfowl south but some adult birds were seen in the harvest. A bobcat-possession permit was issued and a stolen vehicle from Cass County was found in a wooded area near Mille Lacs Lake. Night anglers were also checked but low water hampered public access use.
CO Tou Vang (Pierz) conducted equipment maintenance, worked AIS, checked duck and pheasant hunters, and investigated a wildlife-feeding complaint. Enforcement action was taken for prohibited feeding of wildlife while under a county feed and attractant ban.
