CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked small-game hunters in search of grouse. Lake activity was monitored where several people were getting their boats off the lake for the end of the season. Verkuilen also attended a district meeting, participated in annual training, and issued road kill permits.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked big-game, small-game, and ATV-riding activity. Assistance was given to local agencies. Time was spent following up on complaints and ongoing cases. Enforcement action was taken on ATV, OHM, and small-game violations. Griffith would like to remind hunters and recreational riders to read through the regulation books before heading out.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) continued to encounter many waterfowl and small-game hunters on local public lands and waterways. Enforcement action was taken for several violations, including hunting without the required license and transporting loaded firearms in motor vehicles. ATV activity surged as warmer weather returned and enforcement action was taken for allowing youthful operation of ATVs and youth operating ATVs without required helmets.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) assisted with some district equipment maintenance and checked small-game hunters. The youth deer season and early antlerless season saw warm weather and very few deer moving. Starr found a case in which a youth’s first deer was not registered properly by the supervising adults. The father explained that because a family dog broke into the garage and ate most of the deer, the registration requirement was forgotten.
CO Tou Vang (Pierz) monitored ATV-riding activity, checked pheasant, deer, and duck hunters, and conducted AIS inspections. Followed up on a case of wildlife feeding. An investigation into shooting after legal hours found that the hunter was also trespassing, which led to seizure of the deer. Enforcement action was taken for no state duck stamp, no HIP certification, no deer license in possession, hunter trespass, and shooting after legal hours.
