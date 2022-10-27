conservation_officer.jpg

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked small-game hunters in search of grouse. Lake activity was monitored where several people were getting their boats off the lake for the end of the season. Verkuilen also attended a district meeting, participated in annual training, and issued road kill permits.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked big-game, small-game, and ATV-riding activity. Assistance was given to local agencies. Time was spent following up on complaints and ongoing cases. Enforcement action was taken on ATV, OHM, and small-game violations. Griffith would like to remind hunters and recreational riders to read through the regulation books before heading out.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.