CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity where falling water temperatures caused angler success to pick up. He also attended some training, assisted with the confiscated equipment auction, and assisted with an injured loon.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) followed up on wetland and trespass complaints. Time was spent checking small-game and archery hunters. Griffith worked an ATV detail on the Spider Laketrails. Assistance was given to local agencies and enforcement action was taken for ATV and small-game violations.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked hunters and anglers in the area. State parks and forest campgrounds were patrolled. Assistance was also given at an ATV crash.
CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) assisted with in-service training at Camp Ripley for firearms qualification and use of force training. He received several phone calls from people with various questions and concerns.
CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) saw an increase in small-game hunters and the number of grouse taken. Ducks have stayed in the area, and hunters are enjoying the season so far. ATV use and fishing participation have decreased, but some people are still going out. He gave a talk to seventh- and eighth-graders from Crosby School as part of their Canoemobile event.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) patrolled this week for big-game, migratory waterfowl, and small-game hunters. Field training continued with COC Ulrich. A livestock producer reported a calf loss due to wolf depredation. A trapper was notified and confirmed it as a wolf kill. Nine gray wolves were removed from the area of the kill.
