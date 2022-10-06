co reports

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison)  checked lake activity where falling water temperatures caused angler success to pick up. He also attended some training, assisted with the confiscated equipment auction, and assisted with an injured loon. 

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) followed up on wetland and trespass complaints. Time was spent checking small-game and archery hunters. Griffith worked an ATV detail on the Spider Laketrails. Assistance was given to local agencies and enforcement action was taken for ATV and small-game violations.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.