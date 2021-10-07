CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time this week patrolling for ATV activity and small-game, archery, and waterfowl hunters. Time was also spent on Mille Lacs Lake checking anglers and recreational boaters. Griffith also assisted local agencies with calls. Enforcement action taken included angling without a license, boat safety equipment violations, and ATV and OHM registration violations.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for ATV activity and small-game, archery deer archery and waterfowl hunting. She also assisted an angler who was stranded on Mille Lacs Lake and followed up on other various calls.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) received complaints of trespassing and WMA violations. She also received information that a camper was parked in an unauthorized area in a state forest. Speldrich worked on a background investigation of a potential new hire.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on a waterfowl complaint of hunting in a state park. Upcoming deer-season concerns were also fielded. Work plans with the Mille Lacs Tribal DNR were also launched, as a new deer-season structure is coming to Kathio State Park.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) continued to deal with wolf depredation of livestock in the Hinckley area. Depredation investigations confirmed the losses of an adult cow and calves, along with non-fatal injuries to a calf. Several wolves were removed from farms where livestock were killed and injured. An investigation was also completed involving two individuals who attempted to steal money from a DNR campground. The two thieves were caught on camera attempting to take money out of a self-service pay tube. Charges are pending.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week continuing to patrol for hunting activity. Anglers and boaters were checked as well. Time also continues to be spent on background investigations.
