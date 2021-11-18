CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked deer-season activity including night hunting, trespassing disputes, and deer acting suspiciously. Snow cover revived interest in small-game hunting, making them easy to see and track. Verkuilen also checked muskie anglers, issued roadkill tags, and monitored ATV traffic.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling firearms deer season hunters and ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for failure to register deer, failure to validate a deer tag, hunting with an invalid license, and operating an ATV without headlights. She checked many hunters who had success getting a buck in the area.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) primarily worked the firearms deer season this week. Violations encountered included transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, failure to register deer, overlimit of deer, transporting illegally taken deer, and burning prohibited materials. A report of a car stuck in a wetland and trespassing/shooting from the roadway violations were followed up on.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) investigated deer-baiting complaints. She responded to trespassing complaints and a portable stand theft. Speldrich investigated a public waters violation where a waterfowl hunter used an abandoned, disassembled boat to create a path across a marshy area to open water. Speldrich assisted the county with a car-vs.-deer property damage accident. The vehicle was unoccupied and disabled, blocking the lane. Speldrich also observed a container of what appeared to be a controlled substance inside the vehicle. A reminder to deer hunters: Stands cannot be left on WMAs overnight.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) continued with a very busy deer season. Violations found included taking deer without a license, baiting, shining, transporting loaded guns, shooting from the roadway, unregistered deer, and ATV violations. Restoration orders were also worked on for a wetland violation.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent this week checking big-game hunters. Time was also spent checking ATV operators.
