conservation_officer.jpg

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison)  checked small-game hunters, who were having better luck with the fallen leaves. Nice weather translated to increased angler activity and docks being moved. Deer-season complaints were investigated and various permits were issued. 

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time answering questions concerning the upcoming firearms deer season. Time was also spent checking ATV riders and small-game and big-game-hunting activity. Small-game hunters seemed to have success with grouse throughout the week. The nice weather brought out heavy ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for transporting a loaded firearm and expired ATV registration.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.