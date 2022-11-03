CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked small-game hunters, who were having better luck with the fallen leaves. Nice weather translated to increased angler activity and docks being moved. Deer-season complaints were investigated and various permits were issued.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time answering questions concerning the upcoming firearms deer season. Time was also spent checking ATV riders and small-game and big-game-hunting activity. Small-game hunters seemed to have success with grouse throughout the week. The nice weather brought out heavy ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for transporting a loaded firearm and expired ATV registration.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) patrolled Aitkin County for hunting and fishing activity and continued field training with COC Bulthuis. Multiple small-game hunters were checked, with good compliance found. ATV activity continued at high levels and enforcement action was taken for failure to report the sale and transfer of an ATV, failing to display ATV registration, and juveniles operating ATVs without helmets. Multiple questions about the upcoming firearms deer season were answered.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on deer-shining problem areas and assisted local law enforcement with a variety of calls. A juvenile driver was coached on his poor driving decisions on country gravel roads. While checking a group of goose hunters in a field/pasture area, Starr found several geese were found in the blind, enforcement action on the one group included no small-game licenses, no federal stamps, no state stamps, and no HIP certifications.
