CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) continued checking deer hunters. There were complaints of baiting, trespassing, and hunting after the season closed. Some waterfowl hunters were still out despite shallow waters freezing over.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) continued monitoring firearms deer season activities. Fewer hunters were observed throughout the week with the cooler weather. Griffith followed up on trespass complaints, littering cases, and burning prohibited materials violations. Enforcement action was taken on violations found.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reported a slow deer season with lower numbers of hunters around for the third weekend of the season. Enforcement action was taken for untagged deer, borrowing licenses, and taking over limits of deer. Benkofske also investigated waterfowl-hunting violations.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked the last weekend of the rifle deer season and found some tagging and registration issues. Ice fishing had started and some anglers were found throwing common sense to the wind with regards to what safe ice truly is. Waterfowl hunters were getting in some last-minute hunting before freeze up.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) patrolled for deer-hunting and waterfowl-hunting activity this past week. Some diehard duck hunters are finding open water and a large number of migratory birds. A reminder to waterfowl hunters the North Zone (north of Highway 210) closes at sunset on November 22. Guida also addressed deer-feeding complaints and also checked on baited deer-hunting stands. A patrol boat was winterized. Cold and windy conditions slowed most activity over the weekend.
