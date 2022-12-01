co reports

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) continued checking deer hunters. There were complaints of baiting, trespassing, and hunting after the season closed. Some waterfowl hunters were still out despite shallow waters freezing over. 

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) continued monitoring firearms deer season activities. Fewer hunters were observed throughout the week with the cooler weather. Griffith followed up on trespass complaints, littering cases, and burning prohibited materials violations. Enforcement action was taken on violations found.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.