Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) worked deer-hunting activity, including complaints of trespassing and hunting form a vehicle. Shallow waters have mostly frozen, causing trappers to adjust and waterfowl hunters to move to larger lakes. Verkuilen also checked night-hunting activity and assisted with deer-vs.-vehicle crashes.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent most of the week checking firearms deer hunters. Success seemed to slow down from the first two weekends of hunting. Trapping activity was also monitored. Enforcement action was taken on several big-game violations.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling for ATV, small-game, and firearms deer-hunting activity. She checked many deer hunters who didn’t have success and were trying to fill their tag before the end of the firearms season. Whiteoak also followed up on a hunter-harassment call between a small-game hunter and firearms deer hunters. Smaller lakes in area are now covered with thin ice.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked big-game enforcement this week, contacting many deer hunters. Enforcement action was taken for lending/borrowing licenses/tags, taking an overlimit of deer, failure to validate a tag, failure to register deer, and various ATV violations. Calls were fielded regarding shining, hunting in a state park, and hunter/trapper ATV exemption.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) continued to work deer-season items and continued work on wetland cases. Some last-minute waterfowl hunting is taking place, with hunters having very little success. Deer hunters are reminded that hats worn in the field need to be legal color and that deer carcasses need to be disposed of properly.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) responded to a call where a waterfowl hunter self-reported accidentally shooting a swan. The swan was injured but appeared to be doing OK. Enforcement action was taken for the incident. The last weekend of deer season produced few hunters and few harvested deer. Speldrich worked complaint areas for shiners and answered questions about ATV operation on state forest lands. A hunter left a portable stand on a local WMA for several days. An investigation is ongoing. Speldrich assisted a small-game hunter, who was new to the area, in finding public land to take his kids for the day.
