Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked ice anglers as bare-minimum ice has formed on shallower lakes. Muzzleloader hunters were out taking another shot at deer season. Verkuilen also issued roadkill tags and checked small-game hunters.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) continued working on cases from the firearms deer season. A Trespass complaint was followed up on. Trapping activity was also monitored. With falling temperatures, ice fishing has started in some areas around the state. Ice is never 100 percent safe. Griffith reminds anglers that safety is first, and to always carry ice picks. Check ice thickness as you go, as conditions can change fast.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on some pending cases from the deer season and checked ice anglers. Litter is becoming a larger problem as of late, with deer carcasses to a fiberglass boat being left on public ground. Hunting pressure on deer continues, as muzzleloader season has arrived.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) found some ice anglers venturing out on area lakes and testing ice thicknesses. A few lakes had sufficient ice to support foot traffic and portable shelters, and other lakes had some open water or not enough ice to support a person. A few muzzleloader and archery deer hunters were checked while out trying to fill their tags during the Thanksgiving weekend and time was spent checking trapping activity.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) responded to a call of wanton waste of deer. She also assisted the county with a disturbance. Speldrich conducted a site inspection of a potential public waters violation and Wetland Conservation Act violation. She also assisted with an injured eagle.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent the week checking small-game and big-game hunters. Patrol for ATV violations was conducted. Karon also assisted with performing an inspection at a deer farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.