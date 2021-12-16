Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) continued to check a trickle of ice anglers pushing their luck as ice thickens up along shorelines. Some snowmobile activity was observed, although conditions aren’t good. The weather was best for the muzzleloader deer hunters making use of the final days of the season.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored ice conditions on Mille Lacs Lake. The weekend was busy with anglers fishing in the bays. Many anglers traveled north from the Twin Cities and were excited to get out on Mille Lacs. Success was seen for perch and northern pike. Griffith would like to remind anglers to take caution when going out on early ice. Ice is never 100% safe. Trapping and snowmobile activity was also monitored.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling the area for deer hunting, small-game hunting, and ice fishing. Anglers fishing on area smaller lakes reported 5 to 8 inches of ice. Mille Lacs Lake ice is still variable, with 3 to 8 inches of ice. Remember no ice is safe ice and to check ice as you go.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) investigated a deer-hunting incident where it appeared that a doe’s leg was shot off. The doe was found alive on the land of the person who called it in. An investigation is pending. Speldrich assisted the county with a vehicle that went into the ditch twice. The person who reported the incident assisted the driver in getting out but suspected the driver to be under the influence. Speldrich and the deputy located the vehicle. The driver was arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on equipment updates and training plans. Early ice anglers are having some success with panfish and small pike. A work detail in Lake County found snowmobilers were out riding on rough trails that were not groomed. Starr also took a call of two bucks that were locked together via their antlers during a fight. One buck was dead, but the other buck was able to be set free.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked sport fishing and hunting activity this past week. Some anglers were walking onto Mille Lacs Lake. Ice conditions are extremely variable throughout the lake and anglers are reminded to use caution when venturing out on the ice. Anglers are also reminded to bring safety equipment, such as flotation devices, ice picks, ice chisels, and cleats with them. Anglers checked reported low success walleye fishing, but pike and perch were seen being kept over the weekend.
