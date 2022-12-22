CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity where a heavy layer of snow was piled on top of a marginal ice sheet. The heavy snow made for slushy conditions. Snowmobiling activity was also monitored as conditions improved dramatically.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time checking snowmobile activity on area trails. The snowstorm made a mess out of the local trails. Local snowmobile clubs put in many hours to improve trail conditions. Time was also spent checking ice anglers on local lakes. Success was seen among anglers, and, in some cases, too much success, resulting in a sunfish overlimit. Griffith would like to remind anglers to check each lake for special regulations that may differ from statewide regulations.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked ice fishing, ATV riding, and snowmobiling activities. Enforcement action was taken for lack of ATV registration, lack of shelter license, taking protected-sized northern pike, and trespass. Slush has made some areas on the lakes very unsafe.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) maintained equipment and checked ice anglers in the area. The winter storm made many lakes slushy and snowmobile trails had many downed trees. If you plan to ice fish or snowmobile, please use caution.
CO Tou Vang (Pierz) assisted with training at Camp Ripley, monitored snowmobile activity and checked ice anglers. Ice angling has slowed as the recent snowfall has made it a challenge to get out onto the lakes, but snowmobiling has started to ramp up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.