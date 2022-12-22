CO reports

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity where a heavy layer of snow was piled on top of a marginal ice sheet. The heavy snow made for slushy conditions. Snowmobiling activity was also monitored as conditions improved dramatically. 

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time checking snowmobile activity on area trails. The snowstorm made a mess out of the local trails. Local snowmobile clubs put in many hours to improve trail conditions. Time was also spent checking ice anglers on local lakes. Success was seen among anglers, and, in some cases, too much success, resulting in a sunfish overlimit. Griffith would like to remind anglers to check each lake for special regulations that may differ from statewide regulations.

