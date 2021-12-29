CO Dan Starr (Onamia) monitored early ice fishing activity, with some chunky walleyes showing up. A fish house fell through on Mille Lacs Lake after a crack came right by the house. Trapping activity was also monitored with very low water. Road-killed deer permits were issued and a trespass issue was addressed.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent much of the week checking trapping activity. Trappers were found running trap lines on state forest lands and having luck catching fisher and bobcats. There was also a handful of hunters found utilizing state forest areas to pursue bobcats with hounds. Ice fishing activity increased as lake ice conditions improved enough to support ATV and snowmobile travel.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) reports working sport fishing activity over the past week. Time was also spent conducting equipment maintenance and catching up on reports. Mille Lacs Lake fishing regulations can be found posted at public water accesses and online.
CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) reports anglers enjoyed pretty good ice fishing success on area lakes. Ice anglers are traveling by foot, ATV or snowmobile. Recent snowfall has made travel on area lakes difficult. Area snowmobile trails have quality snow cover for snowmobiles.
CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) spent the week preparing for snowmobile enforcement for the winter. He located several ATV riders operating in the area and spoke with them about not being able to operate on designated snowmobile trails. Time was also spent checking ice conditions, with ice thickness ranging from 4 to 9 inches. There bite has been slow and spear fishers have seen few northern pike.
