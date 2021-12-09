Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) continued to see variable ice conditions in the area. There’s still open water as well. Muzzleloader deer hunters were out in numbers exceeding the regular firearms season. Verkuilen also checked bird hunters and participated in training.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked a detail on Upper Red Lake checking ice anglers. Trapping activity was monitored throughout the week. Assistance was given to Mille Lacs County with the search for a lost snowmobile operator. Enforcement action was taken for burning prohibited materials, no license in possession, failure to renew ATV registration, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling the area for deer hunting, trapping, and ice fishing. She also went to Upper Red Lake to patrol ice fishing activity. Enforcement action was taken for possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to renew ATV registration, failure to display ATV registration, failure to display snowmobile registration, no fishing license in possession, and leaving a fishing line unattended.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked deer-hunting and ice fishing enforcement this week. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, angling with an extra line, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana, failure to display ATV registration, and no license in personal possession. Assistance was given to Mille Lacs County with a lost snowmobiler and a call was fielded regarding a trespass issue.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) took deer-dumping, trespassing, and early fishing complaints. A warrant arrest was made on an ice angler who did not know he had a warrant. A fish house fell through the ice on an area lake, underscoring safety concerns for those who continue to venture out on thin ice. Starr would like to remind early ice anglers to carry safety gear, rope, and PFDs to avoid death. Angler checks have revealed an extreme lack of safety items.
