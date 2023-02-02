checked angler activity where cold weather created some challenges for people. Snowmobile trails stayed in very good condition and sled traffic was spread around the state. Hunters and their dogs were checked as they tried to stay on top of the snow in pursuit of rabbits.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time checking ice anglers and snowmobile riders throughout the week. Enforcement action was taken on extra lines, shelter violations, unattended lines, angling without a license, and walleye slot violations. A reminder to anglers that all non-portable ice shelters must be licensed.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked snowmobiling activity and anglers in the area. Enforcement action was taken for speed, snowmobile registration, and extra angling lines. Reports of ice fishing litter were investigated. Fur registration was attended by Benkofske and Wildlife staff in Aitkin.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked ice fishing and snowmobiling activities. Fur tagging was monitored. Extra line and fish house license violations were found. Starr worked a Lake Vermilion detail where extra-line and snowmobile-speed violations were found.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling ice angling and snowmobiling activity. She also spent time checking anglers on Mille Lacs Lake and worked at the Aitkin fur registration. Enforcement action was taken for various angling violations, including extra lines and unattended lines. One case involved a walleye struggling at the end of an unattended line. Always remember to pull up lines when leaving your fish house.
