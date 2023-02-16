CO reports

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity where colder weather froze slush and allowed broader fish house access. Snowmobile riders were out but lake surfaces were rough and caused limited speed. Many pelts are prime this time of year, resulting in predator hunters getting checked and contending with deep snow depths. Many local deer were yarded up and showing signs of stress.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time checking ice anglers and snowmobile riders on area lakes and trails. Fishing success was low. Area snowmobile trails were in good condition.

