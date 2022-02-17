CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity where ice houses are getting moved around and some removed as the season winds down. Verkuilen also checked small game hunters, handled an incidental trapping catch, and answered canine predation concerns.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) checked anglers on Mille Lacs Lake and worked area snowmobile trails. Several angling and snowmobile violations were encountered. Griffith checked a group of three anglers on Mille Lacs Lake. It was discovered that one angler had his fishing privileges revoked. When confronted the angler stated that he did not know about the revocation. The angler then changed his story to say that he was not fishing at all, and that his friends had extra lines.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) checked anglers on area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for failing to display shelter license. She checked snowmobilers and received complaints of snowmobiles trespassing onto hayfields and in residential yards. If you see this happening, please call it in. These are the operators who, if they continue this behavior, will get trails shut down. Speldrich also responded to an injured deer call.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on background duties and equipment items. Cold weather hampered many outdoor activities. Assistance was given to local law enforcement on a possible theft of auto parts and an intoxicated person walking into traffic. Starr also investigated an accidental wolf catch by a legal trapper.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent extra time patrolling area lakes due to a large increase in ice fishing activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.