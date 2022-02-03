CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time over the weekend on a detail in St Louis County working Lake Vermilion and nearby snowmobile trails. Mille Lacs Lake was worked with fishing success being slow. Assistance was given to local deputies with a fish house that caught fire on Mille Lacs Lake. Enforcement action was taken on several snowmobile and angling violations.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) – No report
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) checked anglers. A few panfish were seen but the ones who were spearing northern were finding the most success. Please remember that permanent ice shelters need both an ID and shelter license. Speldrich patrolled on snowmobile over the weekend. A vintage ride, along with warmer weather, brought many to area trails. Enforcement action was taken for failing to display registration, expired registration, and after-market exhaust. Trail conditions ranged from good to poor. Trails in the woods are getting rough. Speldrich also assisted the Sheriff’s office with a motor vehicle accident with injuries.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on a background investigation and took care of various station calls. A work detail in northern MN found numerous snowmobilers enjoying good trails. Fishing was also found to be good for some dedicated fisherman. Failing to transfer ownership of snowmobiles continues to be an issue.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent much of the week on snowmobile patrolling lakes and trails. Snowmobile trails were in good shape and more people were driving on lakes which made for a lot of activity throughout the Hinckley area. Fishing violations found included not having proper licenses, littering, and keeping too many Crappies. Snowmobile patrol efforts caught some trail riders in need of renewing registration and exceeding speed limits. One group of riders was stopped after reaching speeds in the mid-90s.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) – No Report
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) - spent time this week checking area lakes for anglers. The bite has varied with some having good success. Time was also used patrolling for snowmobile activity.
