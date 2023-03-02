CO reports

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked ice angling activity, including a local fishing contest. Several fish houses were being removed from the lakes due to the snow forecast and the season winding down. A lot of snowmobile riders were out despite icy conditions.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked snowmobiling and angling activity. Mille Lacs Lake was busy, with angling success being low. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines, shelter license violations, expired snowmobile registration, and driving after suspension. Assistance was given on a warrant arrest. Griffith encountered an individual operating a Class II ATV in the ditch of a state highway on a designated snowmobile trail. The operator believed they should be able to operate there due to the snow conditions. A reminder that Dec. 1 to April 1, in any year, no use of a motorized vehicle other than a snowmobile, unless authorized by permit, lease, or easement, shall be permitted on a trail designated for use by snowmobiles.

