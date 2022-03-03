CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked fishing activity where anglers were making use of their final days with a 2021 license. Snowmobile conditions continued to look good except for a few registration and speed issues. Verkuilen also checked some trappers and clarified issues about protected slot fish.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) monitored snowmobile activity in the Isle area. Mille Lacs Lake was also checked throughout the week. Fishing success remains slow. Griffith continues to remind anglers to clean up all garbage when leaving the ice.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) worked area trails and lakes on snowmobile. Enforcement action was taken for failing to display shelter license and no identification on a shelter. She reminded anglers that their license will expire at the end of the month. Questions regarding the shelter deadline were answered. Speldrich received a complaint of a dead wolf dumped in the ditch in a neighboring station. An investigation revealed that it was a coyote.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked snowmobile, fishing, and trapping activities. A vintage snowmobile event was permitted and attended, with numerous antique snowmobiles making the voyage. Enforcement action was taken for an overlimit of pike, no snowmobile registration, and a non-resident lacking a snowmobile trail pass. A kids fishing event had to be canceled due to a snowstorm moving in. Starr also assisted a trapper with the release of an incidentally caught fisher.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent time on area lakes and snowmobile trails. Lakes were busy and some of the violations found included fishing with too many lines and fishing without a license. A few wolf complaints were also dealt with, including homeowners reporting wolves getting close to houses and eyeing family pets.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked snowmobile and sport fishing enforcement this week. High volumes of anglers were seen this weekend.
