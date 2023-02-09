CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity where colder weather froze slush and allowed broader fish house access. Snowmobile riders were out but lake surfaces were rough and caused limited speed. Many pelts are prime this time of year, resulting in predator hunters getting checked and contending with deep snow depths. Many local deer were yarded up and showing signs of stress.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time checking ice anglers and snowmobile riders on area lakes and trails. Fishing success was low. Area snowmobile trails were in good condition.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and snowmobilers in the area. Enforcement was taken for no trout stamp and expired snowmobile registration. State parks were patrolled. Benkofske also worked ongoing deer cases from this past fall season.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) monitored ice fishing and snowmobile activities. A snowmobile case was followed up on, along with spring safety training class plans. Snowmobilers are reminded to stay on the trails to avoid trespass violations and loss of groomed trails.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling ice angling and snowmobiling activity. Enforcement action was taken for unattended lines, unmeasurable fish, shelter on the ice without a license, failure to display a shelter license, failure to display shelter ID, no fishing license in possession, failure to display snowmobile registration decal, and litter. She also spent time following up on a wolf depredation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.