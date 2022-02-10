CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angling activity and saw a lot of fish house movement due to solid ice and lack of fish. Below-average temperatures and small doses of snow are keeping snowmobile conditions favorable. Lack of displayed registration and safety training were addressed.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) focused on snowmobile trails and Mille Lacs Lake. Time was also spent on a work detail in Lake County working the North Shore Snowmobile Trail. Enforcement action was taken on several snowmobile and angling violations.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) checked anglers and snowmobiling activity. She also attended a LEMA meeting and training. Speldrich responded to questions regarding rules for using smelt as bait and snowmobile registration.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on equipment items and continued on a background investigation. A work detail on the North Shore found snowmobile trails to be in excellent shape. Most folks were very compliant, but a few issues with registration and speed were addressed. Trout anglers were checked with some citations issued for no trout stamps.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent quite a bit of time patrolling snowmobile trails and found the busiest sledding activity of the season. Common complaints involved snowmobilers driving off trail and trespassing on private property. Patrol efforts included trying to catch trespassers and telling trail users to avoid the temptation of driving through fresh snow, on private lands, without permission.
CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked ice fishing and snowmobile enforcement this past week. Time was also spent on equipment maintenance and follow up on older cases.
