CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked anglers as the final week of the game fish season wound down. Fish houses were coming off the lakes but were generating litter complaints. The latest round of snow brought out more snowmobile activity.
CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) patrolled Mille Lacs Lake and trails for activity. Enforcement action was taken for multiple angling violations. A reminder the deadline to remove ice shelters is just around the corner. Anglers are asked to clean up around their shelter and remove all garbage prior to removal.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and recreational vehicles. State parks were patrolled, and trout anglers were checked. Calls of nuisance animals were taken care of.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) addressed some equipment maintenance items and monitored snowmobile trail complaints. A report of a person riding a horse on a groomed snowmobile trail was taken. Horses are not allowed on snowmobile trails and could create an extreme safety hazard.
CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) spent time patrolling ice angling and snowmobiling activity. She also spent time patrolling Mille Lacs Lake. Many non-portable shelters have been removed from lakes. She would like to remind anglers to have shelters off by the deadline (11:59 p.m. on arch 6) and to remember to pick up any litter.
CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) saw many people get fish houses off the lakes before the snow. He attended training in Duluth and worked a snowmobile detail in Lake County. Snowmobile trails were good in the station, and they saw a lot of use over the weekend.
