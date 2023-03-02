co reports

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked anglers as the final week of the game fish season wound down. Fish houses were coming off the lakes but were generating litter complaints. The latest round of snow brought out more snowmobile activity. 

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) patrolled Mille Lacs Lake and trails for activity. Enforcement action was taken for multiple angling violations. A reminder the deadline to remove ice shelters is just around the corner. Anglers are asked to clean up around their shelter and remove all garbage prior to removal.

